CHICAGO -- The Blue Jays ran a marathon inside a sauna on Tuesday in Chicago, falling short in a game that was more about outlasting the White Sox than outplaying them. For most of that marathon, the Blue Jays trailed, baffled by Chicago’s Dylan Cease as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. By the time the White Sox walked it off in the bottom of the 12th, 7-6, that felt like it took place last week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO