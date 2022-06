Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know that feeling when your two favorite musicians collaborate (mine would be Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers) and worlds collide in a wonderful, tangible way? Or when That’s So Sweet Life of Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel? The palpable excitement behind these partnerships is how I feel about the new Birkenstock X STAUD collection. Both brands have loyal consumers that rave about their fashionable and functional pieces—put the two together and...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO