Family Relationships

Mom Praised For Banning Jobless Husband and His Friends From Using Pool

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Mary
2d ago

Change the locks while he is gone and call a divorce lawyer. With so many job openings there is no reason why he can’t get a job except he doesn’t want or need to with her supporting him!

Robin
2d ago

Why aren’t his friends at work? Are they all losers too? How old are the kids and who watches them while the poster is working. They shouldn’t be in the pool unattended. Ultimatum time. Give him 2 weeks to find a job, any job or he’s out! Never stay with a useless partner.

Mer Ed
2d ago

I read a couple times that he..Brought his Friends over to use the pool. Not called them up to come over.Then he says..His house..his pool too. Oh well..he left so maybe now his friends wifes will let him couch surf at their houses....ha.

