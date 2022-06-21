ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our...

Cattle Drive Partners with Community Garden

The Graham and Jean Bevel Community Garden is growing daily thanks to our partnership with the Cattle Drive Café! Vicki Arthur Virden and Todd Virden, owners of the Cattle Drive Café, saw the value of partnering with the Community Garden to grow fresh vegetables that can be served at their establishment. The quality and nutrient value is so much better! The investment was only $100 per garden bed, per growing season. This cost covers the seed/plants, water, maintenance, and harvesting of the produce. Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County retains 10% of the harvest from the garden beds for use in the Food Pantry and Hot Meals Program. This supports the ministry, Cattle Drive, and the community, and encourages other businesses and individuals to do the same.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Coleman High to Offer Dual Credit Courses in EMT, Drone and Welding

Coleman High School is pleased to announce an additional dual credit partnership with Ranger College beginning in Fall of 2022. CHS will continue to offer academic courses through Cisco College and Ranger College, but will now add career and technical courses. These technical pathways will allow students to apply for industry-based certifications upon course completion including Emergency Medical Technician (EMT Basic), Drone Operator (107 FAA), and various welding certificates. These certificates will supply students with a valuable credential that will assist them in gaining employment post high school. For more information about enrolling in these courses, please email CHS Counselor Jackie Sowell (Jackie.sowell@colemanisd.net) or CHS Principal Diana Dobbins (diana.dobbins@colemanisd.net). Coleman High School is dedicated to excellence and we are excited to begin this new partnership!
COLEMAN, TX
Coleman County Junior Rodeo Underway

Tonight (Thursday) is the first night of the Coleman County Junior Rodeo. There is not a gate fee to just get in and watch, so bring the family. There will be a concession stand with all proceeds going to Panther Creek cheerleaders. The Coleman County Junior Rodeo will run Thursday,...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Police Chief Marty Baker's Induction Ceremony and Reception on July 1st

The City of Coleman Mayor and City Council invite the citizens of Coleman to attend the Induction and Oath of Office Ceremony for Marty O. Baker as the Chief of Police of the Coleman Police Department on Friday, July 1, 2022. The reception will be held at the Bill Franklin Center from 4:00-6:00pm with the induction ceremony scheduled for 5:30pm. Members of the Community are encouraged to attend and welcome Chief Baker.
COLEMAN, TX
Coleman County, TX
Gordon L. Copeland, 71

Gordon L. Copeland, age 71, of Novice, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOVICE, TX
CISD Football Camp Bluecats are Working Hard

The Coleman ISD football camp is in full swing. Bluecat Head Coach John Elder says, "These future Bluecats are putting in some work!" Coach Elder also said anyone that hasn't signed up can show up on Wednesday at the Armory before 9:00am to join the fun! Coach Elder sent Coleman Today the photos above of today's activities. Keep up the good work guys!
COLEMAN, TX

