Cities with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for a special called meeting to determine the new ambulance provider for Simpson county. The board approved Covington County Hospital as the new Ambulance Transport provider for the county. The new ambulance service will take place at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Greg Gibbs CEO for Covington County Hospital was present and signed needed contracts during the meeting. Residents will still call 911 and dispatchers will route ambulances to needed locations. The Supervisors entered into a 2-year contract agreement with Covington County Hospital with a 90-day right to opt out.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO