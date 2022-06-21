Cities with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – How expensive do apartments get in Hattiesburg? The 2020 census estimated that the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 was $808 in Hattiesburg. That’s just the median. How much do apartments cost on the upper end? Let’s keep things simple and look at just two-bedroom apartments. According to […]
Laurel, MS – Laurel Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street AmericaTM program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street ApproachTM.
It took only minutes for Jones County Supervisors to give residents time to speak about the looming MDOT “Highway 15 Improvement Project” to hear concerns from business owners and residents Monday night at South Central Place. According to documents, the proposed changes to the 3.5-mile strip include replacing...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing. According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt senior citizens are invited to dress their best and cut a rug at the annual Hattiesburg Senior Prom. On Thursday, those getting up there in age but young at heart can celebrate with friends, old and new, at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center in downtown Hattiesburg. Doors will open from 11am to 1pm. The event is free and open to anyone ages 55 or older.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for a special called meeting to determine the new ambulance provider for Simpson county. The board approved Covington County Hospital as the new Ambulance Transport provider for the county. The new ambulance service will take place at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Greg Gibbs CEO for Covington County Hospital was present and signed needed contracts during the meeting. Residents will still call 911 and dispatchers will route ambulances to needed locations. The Supervisors entered into a 2-year contract agreement with Covington County Hospital with a 90-day right to opt out.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors covered a wide range of topics at Monday's boardmeeting at the Jones County Courthouse. First, in unfinished business, the board heard complaints from several individuals on Dacetown Road. “[The county] did come out and filled in some holes, but if you get a chance...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation is making parenthood expensive, but some Laurel parents won’t have to worry about one thing, school supplies. The Laurel School District recently announced that it will cover the cost of all school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. To be eligible, students must be registered with the district by Tuesday, July 5.
Excitement was in the air Wednesday night as the first round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions kicked off. To get the show started, 31 candidates vying for the crown introduced themselves to the audience as cheers of support filled the Vicksburg Convention Center. As the production continued throughout the...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Safety and crime are important factors when considering where to live, where to work and where to spend your free time. Hattiesburg received an overall crime grade of “D,” so it’s important to know where those locations are. CrimeGrade.org provides a breakdown of crime in Hattiesburg. The following areas received an […]
Barnice DeAnn Edmonds Lancaster, 81, of Hattiesburg passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel with interment to follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 2:00 p.m.
It was reported that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed southbound when the rider of an ATV was on the highway. The Tahoe hit the ATV, and the rider was left with fatal injuries. It was later revealed that 30-year-old Justin Taylor of Mendenhall was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin recognized three individuals for their heroic actions in a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. Berlin presented Life Saver Awards to retired Hattiesburg firefighter Mark Smith, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, and Jones County bus driver Ashley McCullough. During a...
The University of Southern Mississippi has established partnerships with Alcorn State University, Pearl River Community College, and Jones College that will create easier pathways for students to earn a nursing degree, the university states. This newfound partnership is an effort to combat a national nursing shortage. A Memorandum of Understanding...
Terri Hutchinson, 61, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends starting at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. prior to the services.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman that had been reported missing Sunday morning has been found and is safe, HPD reported Sunday evening. Tania K. Osorio, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said. According to family...
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A new modified school calendar has been introduced this year for the Laurel School District. Two weeks from the summer break are being added to the school year for some students within the school district. The new calendar kicks off on July 22, which for some students is two weeks earlier […]
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mr. Mike Tisdale, age 53, of Ellisville who passed from this life peacefully on June 17, 2022, at Merit Health Central West Burn Center in Jackson, MS. Bro. Robby Johnson...
Comments / 0