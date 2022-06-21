Cities with the most expensive homes in Jackson metro area

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watkins Construction and Roofing held their groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 22 in Ridgeland. “We purchased this building about a year and a half ago, and our employees have been separated for about that time. We want to get everybody under the same roof. From a cultural standpoint, we feel like […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family from Flora says they have been given the runaround for over a year after they bought a $10,000 generator from Costco and a local vendor, Generator Technologies. " It feels like a scam because they are just so non-responsive,” Cheryn Netz said. What...
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 13 to June 20. *Drew Anderson and Marla Anderson to Corey Ray Maples and Jessica Marie Frith, Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 4 East. *P&P Industries LLC to James R. Armstrong Jr. and Alissa Armstrong, Part of...
JACKSON, Miss. — How much does it cost to change the name of a street sign on the interstate? The Jackson City Council learned this week that it will cost $1 million to rename a section of Ellis Avenue to honor Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush. Under the plan...
FLORA — Chef David Raines, owner of the newly created fine wine and rare spirits shop Raines Cellars, has named Anne Marie Smith General Manager of the much anticipated new establishment. Smith comes to Raines Cellars after 16 years in the Mississippi restaurant and catering industry. Smith’s career in...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s offices, located at the Central High School (CHS) building, 359 N. West St., in downtown Jackson, will temporarily relocate to alternate work locations beginning Monday, June 27, due to building repairs. The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration estimates interior renovations and roof repairs to CHS will take […]
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — With extreme heat in the weather forecast, residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being asked to conserve water. News outlets report that Jackson is anticipating increased water demand because of the heat. Conservation efforts are being urged to make sure Jackson’s surface and well...
RIDGELAND — Design work has begun on improvements to the Lake Harbour/Highway 51 intersection with a $1.9 million expansion of turns lane onto Highway 51 southbound. With the expansion of Lake Harbour Drive west to the Highland Colony in 2020, traffic flow has increased at the intersection with frequently congestion.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live or work in Jackson, you are under a water conservation advisory until further notice. The advisory includes over 50,000 homes and businesses that are on the city’s surface water or well system. The city is anticipating increased water demand as a result...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said he will recommend the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to adopt a 60-day curfew for children 17 and under in the city. According to the proposal, minors who are unmarried and not emancipated cannot be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment, or […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local leaders say they’re still in talks about transferring ownership of the downtown jail to the city of Jackson. Tuesday, City Attorney Catoria Martin provided an update to the city council regarding the transfer, which would give the city the ability to open a misdemeanor holding facility.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Months after the city council voted it down, a rate hike for sanitation could be back on the table. At its first meeting next month, the city council is expected to consider increasing rates for sanitation from approximately $20.84 a month to $37 a month.
The crash resulted in at least one individual suffering unreported injuries. Responding paramedics provided treatment to the injured people. At this time, the identities of the crash victims have not been revealed. An investigation into the cause of the crash is being handled by local authorities. Our thoughts are with...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner along Northside Drive in Jackson says he’s reached a breaking point with crime after he says he was robbed and shot outside of his establishment. Now he’s considering whether to pack up and move out of the Capital City. “I’m still...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tourists and neighbors gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday for a luncheon and to hear concerns that the state may be facing. Participants within the group were also led on a full tour of the building. “This past year was a historical year. We’ve never seen one […]
Jackson, as well as several other places, could reach 100 degrees for the first time in four years. This will be the first 100 June degree day in 10 years. High from Thursday to Saturday will range from 97 degrees to 101 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will range between 100 degrees and 108 degrees.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jackson said criminals are getting creative by taking items that are not normally sought after. Emily Tarver, who lives in the Fondren neighborhood, said her Japanese maple tree was taken from her front yard. “It wasn’t on our radar to have to protect our trees, but now it is,” […]
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a Port Gibson man. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Highway 18 in Hinds County. According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 47-year-old Marlon T. McDonald, was traveling east on Highway […]
