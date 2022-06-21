ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICH'S LIFE HACKS: 1st Day of Summer

Johnjay and Rich
First day of summer LIFE HACKS

Before you get all busy and go lay out to get golden brown.

MAKE YOUR OWN SKIN PROTECTION:

Pour pure aloe vera juice (available at most drugstores) into an ice tray, and then freeze it for an always ready-to-apply salve for sunburns.

KEEP THE BUGS AWAY

Even an impeccably planned alfresco dining experience can go awry when flies land on the main course. Give the pesky intruders the boot with a dynamic duo of fruits and spices. Half an hour before serving time, adorn the table with bowls of lemon halves topped with cloves to ensure a pest-proof party.

KEEP ICE CREAM SOFT AND SAFE FROM FREEZER BURN

Just like other foodstuffs that spend too long hibernating in the fridge, ice cream can fall victim to freezer burn. Fortunately for frugal ice cream lovers, a little care can keep your frozen delight safe from this scourge. Simply store your ice cream cartons in ziplock bags to keep them as soft and easy to scoop as they were the day you bought them.

Johnjay and Rich

