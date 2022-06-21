ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

It's Officially Summer! Here Are 5 Songs to Celebrate

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApIWv_0gHHNeUI00
Photo: Pexels

It's officially the start of summer! To kick off and celebrate summer solstice, Tanya Rad picked her top 5 favorite tracks right now and it's the perfect playlist to get in the mood for the beach, BBQs and vacay. Check it out below.

Tanya's Summer Solstice Playlist:

  1. Hayley Kiyoko "For the Girls"
  2. Ava Max "Maybe You're the Problem"
  3. Måneskin "SUPERMODEL"
  4. Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug "Potion"
  5. Harry Styles "Daydreaming"

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Beyoncé to Feature Dance and Country Songs on ‘Renaissance’ Multi-Part Album (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Just hours after Beyoncé announced that her forthcoming sixth solo album, “Renaissance,” will be arriving on July 29, Variety received more information on the release from a source familiar with the project. The album will feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, the source says, with contributions from hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit “Halo” as well as hits for Adele, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Bros. and his own group, OneRepublic. Also said to be involved is Raphael Saadiq, who has crafted hits for Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend...
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Beyoncé Announces Her 7th Studio Album, Covers British Vogue

In true Beyoncé surprise drop fashion, the songstress announced that her next project, 'act i. RENAISSANCE' will arrive July 29. Beyoncé is back! This is not a drill. After weeks of fan speculation and changes to her official website that remained shrouded in mystery with little more for the Beyhive to go on than the letter/number combination of “B7,” the Academy-Award nominated crooner stunned fans with the announcement of new music on the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Floor8

Doja Cat releases music video for Vegas soundtrack from Elvis movie

Multi Grammy-winning artist, Doja Cat released the music video for her song Vegas, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of Hound Dog is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Ava Max
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Young Thug
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Rolling Stone

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Click here to read the full article. Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) “A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)” Ono...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Solstice Playlist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Premiere: Chris Hemsworth On Thor’s “Adolescent Quality”; Natalie Portman’s “Wild Ride” & Christian Bale’s Fingernail Challenge

Click here to read the full article. For fans of Taika Waititi’s take on Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, the premiere of the writer-director’s latest MCU go-round, Thor: Love And Thunder, has been a long time coming. But it seems there may be yet more to come. At the Hollywood premiere on Thursday, its star, Chris Hemsworth said he hopes to continue the role for more films, especially if he can carry on working with Waititi. “I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it,” he told Deadline. Thor is the only MCU character to have four films focused...
NFL
NME

‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ review: he’s still a fascinating mass of contradictions

George Michael was a fascinating mass of contradictions as well as an uncommonly gifted singer-songwriter and the defining British pop star of his generation. So, perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that this feature-length documentary billed as his “final work” is both heavily curated and in places, strikingly candid. In interviews culled from various points in his career, Michael talks frankly about his imposter syndrome, depression and debilitating fear of the HIV/AIDS epidemic: a shadow that loomed large over every sexually active gay man in the ’80s and ’90s. But when we see a figure who looks from behind like George Michael tapping away at a typewriter in the singer’s Hampstead house, it turns out to be an actor playing him. To quote one of his greatest hits, sometimes the clothes do not make the man.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Mars Volta Return With First New Song and Tour in 10 Years

Click here to read the full article. The Mars Volta are back with their first new song in nearly a decade, “Blacklight Shine,” which arrives alongside a complementary short film directed by Omar Rodríguez-López. “Blacklight Shine,” a classic Mars Volta hit of psych rock carried by a rumbling groove, marks the Mars Volta’s first new music since the release of their 2012 album, Noctourniquet. In a statement, Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala described the lyrics to “Blacklight Shine” in aptly poetic terms, saying they aim to capture the idea of “a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat...
MUSIC
NME

LOONA return with ethereal music video for new single ‘Flip That’

K-pop girl group LOONA have made their long-awaited comeback with the new mini-album ‘Flip That’ and a title track of the same name. In the stunning new visual for ‘Flip That’, the members of LOONA enter a summery wonderland on a retro-looking train, playing gleefully in a forest clearing filled blooming flora. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group perform the song’s choreography in a pastel-toned room filled with flowers.
MUSIC
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy