It's Officially Summer! Here Are 5 Songs to Celebrate

George Michael was a fascinating mass of contradictions as well as an uncommonly gifted singer-songwriter and the defining British pop star of his generation. So, perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that this feature-length documentary billed as his “final work” is both heavily curated and in places, strikingly candid. In interviews culled from various points in his career, Michael talks frankly about his imposter syndrome, depression and debilitating fear of the HIV/AIDS epidemic: a shadow that loomed large over every sexually active gay man in the ’80s and ’90s. But when we see a figure who looks from behind like George Michael tapping away at a typewriter in the singer’s Hampstead house, it turns out to be an actor playing him. To quote one of his greatest hits, sometimes the clothes do not make the man.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO