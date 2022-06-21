It's Officially Summer! Here Are 5 Songs to Celebrate
It's officially the start of summer! To kick off and celebrate summer solstice, Tanya Rad picked her top 5 favorite tracks right now and it's the perfect playlist to get in the mood for the beach, BBQs and vacay. Check it out below.
Tanya's Summer Solstice Playlist:
- Hayley Kiyoko "For the Girls"
- Ava Max "Maybe You're the Problem"
- Måneskin "SUPERMODEL"
- Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug "Potion"
- Harry Styles "Daydreaming"
Comments / 0