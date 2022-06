Speed is being looked at as a factor in a crash in Susquehanna County last weekend that sent a driver from the Philadelphia area to the hospital with serious injuries. Pennsylvania State Police say 21-year-old Josiah Noakes of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania was driving on Fair Hill Road in Harford Township at around quarter after 11 Sunday morning, June 19 when he left the road while illegally passing another vehicle and crashed into an embankment and a pole.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO