Virginia Pinkston, “Grandma P” passed away at Holiday Resort in Emporia, KS on Monday, June 6, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends that are like family. Our hearts are broken, but our hope is that hers is finally whole again. Our family rejoices in a life that was not always easy but it was always worth it. She gave so much to so many and we marveled at her many talents. Our hearts are sad but knowing that she is in a perfect place with perfect peace is comforting to all of us.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO