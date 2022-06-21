ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 6-21-22

850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere comes Rapid Fire! We have everything you need to...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Vehicle fire stops traffic on Florida's Turnpike

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike has traffic backed up Thursday morning. All northbound lanes are blocked near mile marker 182. Cars are being diverted off the turnpike at Okeechobee Road near Fort Pierce.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Everything You Need#Need To Know#Police#School Shooting#Rapid Fire
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

When is the greatest time in Florida to buy a home?

Florida Home – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mark Winfrey. Florida’s real estate market has had a distinct vantage point since COVID-19, with homes throughout the Sunshine State remaining popular during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing in the post-COVID real estate scene. Florida homes are still greatly...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wflx.com

2 arrested for mail theft in St. Lucie County

Two people were arrested Tuesday for stealing mail from mailboxes in a Port St. Lucie retirement community. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced the arrests Thursday. Sheryl Lynn Snyder, 33, of Vero Beach, and Emmett Chamberlain Dacey, 31, of Fort Pierce, were arrested after...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

New Florida Law Says Turn Your Car Stereo Down Or Get A Ticket

Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
cltampa.com

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will open three new locations in Tampa Bay

The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
RESTAURANTS
WSVN-TV

Florida governor considering punishment for Broward sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will decide soon whether to suspend a major county’s sheriff after state investigators found he lied on police applications about killing someone as a teen, his past drug use and his driving record.
850wftl.com

FPL offers money-saving advice on summer home cooling

Now that we are officially in the summer months, forecasters are predicting dangerous heat from the Midwest to the deep south including Florida. Heat advisories are in effect from Florida to the Great Lakes. In some cases temperatures will be in the triple digits which means Florida residents will be...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Check Out What This Florida Man Was Wearing When He Got Arrested

Talk about dressing to impress! A Florida Man was wearing cow pajamas when he and his friends were arrested. You can’t make this stuff up!. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Okeechobee over the weekend and hit the jackpot. Inside they found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. There were six people arrested including Richard Anthony Bonnell who was wearing some unique attire. This Florida man was wearing black and white cow pajamas with pink trim. Here, check it out:
OKEECHOBEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy