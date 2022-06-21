The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 6-21-22

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike has traffic backed up Thursday morning. All northbound lanes are blocked near mile marker 182. Cars are being diverted off the turnpike at Okeechobee Road near Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a break in the case of mailbox thefts on the Treasure Coast, and the two people arrested face other charges, as well. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, which had been warning people about the mailboxes, was first alerted when two victims called about their cars.
Florida man dropped people off at airport during deadly chase State police said that a man who led them on a chase outside of Tampa died after going the wrong way down a highway and crashing his car. (NCD)
Eight Palm Beach County restaurants earned a spot on Yelp’s inaugural “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida” list, the crowd-sourced review site announced this week.
Yelpers raved about the fresh fish at Boca Raton’s Poke Jay Hawaiian-style restaurant, number 16 on the list.
...
http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
Florida Home – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mark Winfrey. Florida’s real estate market has had a distinct vantage point since COVID-19, with homes throughout the Sunshine State remaining popular during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing in the post-COVID real estate scene. Florida homes are still greatly...
The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans believe that they've seen the effects of climate change in their communities and want the federal government to do more to address the issue.
He's much braver than me. A man in Florida defended himself, and his property, against an angry alligator by using a unique weapon of choice---A CAT IRON SKILLET. As the alligator approached the man, he lifted the skillet overhead and took a nice swing at the gator. When once hit...
Two people were arrested Tuesday for stealing mail from mailboxes in a Port St. Lucie retirement community. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced the arrests Thursday. Sheryl Lynn Snyder, 33, of Vero Beach, and Emmett Chamberlain Dacey, 31, of Fort Pierce, were arrested after...
Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will decide soon whether to suspend a major county’s sheriff after state investigators found he lied on police applications about killing someone as a teen, his past drug use and his driving record.
FLORIDA (WKRG) — June 18, 2022 marked the hottest day in Destin recorded history for the month of June at 102 degrees. Officials with the National Weather Service in Mobile predict highs to reach triple digits through the weekend as we enter the first ‘official weekend’ of Summer in the Gulf Coast region. Amidst the […]
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It’s National Lightning Safety Awareness week and Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. A Fernandina beach homeowner knows this all too well. He's rebuilding his home after it was struck by lightning in May.
Now that we are officially in the summer months, forecasters are predicting dangerous heat from the Midwest to the deep south including Florida. Heat advisories are in effect from Florida to the Great Lakes. In some cases temperatures will be in the triple digits which means Florida residents will be...
Talk about dressing to impress! A Florida Man was wearing cow pajamas when he and his friends were arrested. You can’t make this stuff up!. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Okeechobee over the weekend and hit the jackpot. Inside they found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. There were six people arrested including Richard Anthony Bonnell who was wearing some unique attire. This Florida man was wearing black and white cow pajamas with pink trim. Here, check it out:
