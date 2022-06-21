ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 94.9

Cleared For Takeoff: Richmond Home For Sale Includes Private Airport [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want to get away but don't love the idea of dealing with the busy airports? Well do I have the home for you!. There is a house currently on the market in Richmond that includes a private airport and hangar to keep all of your flying machines safe and out of...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Exhibit Features St Cloud Women Sports Leaders

ST CLOUD -- The latest exhibit at the Stearns History Museum is all about local women in sports. Taking the Ball in Their Own Hands, Women and the Road to Title IX is an online exhibit featuring 25 local women who excelled in their sports and paved the way for Title IX, the educational amendment the equalized sports for men and women.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb#Sandy Beach#Gallery#Takeoff#Swimming#Real Estate#First Realty Inc#Camper#Quonset#Airplane Hanger
MIX 94.9

Chalk Art Festival Taking Over Sauk Centre This Weekend

A community art project is taking over the streets of Sauk Centre at the end of June. The Chalk in Sauk Art Festival will be taking place June 25th and 26th. This event is being held by Artify Sauk Centre and 501 Art Lab, and will feature chalk art creations along Sinclair lewis Avenue. The public is invited to come out, take in the beautiful artwork, and enjoy food and beverage vendors as well.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 20, 2022. June 13th: Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault. Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello - charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - giving Peace Office false name & DOB. Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne Co. - charge of violation of harassment/restraining order. Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - under 21 liquor consumption. Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A box bridge replacement project on Highway 10 will impact traffic north of Sauk Rapids this summer. The project will take place between the County Road 33 interchange and 66th Street Northeast. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin with prep work Monday which includes installing temporary...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical emergency at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They say 43-year-old James Stanley was seen on top of a restricted 100-foot high rock pile and was yelling for help.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Power outages reported following powerful storms Monday night

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 2,800 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across their service territory late last night. (Monday) They say that crews have worked all night to clear trees from powerlines and to repair damages to the distribution system. REA stresses to stay...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
willmarradio.com

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy