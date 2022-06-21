Cleared For Takeoff: Richmond Home For Sale Includes Private Airport [GALLERY]

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 20, 2022. June 13th: Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault. Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello - charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - giving Peace Office false name & DOB. Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne Co. - charge of violation of harassment/restraining order. Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - under 21 liquor consumption. Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance.

