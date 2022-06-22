ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Grab a hot-swappable gaming keyboard for under $50 at Amazon

By Tabitha Baker
 2 days ago

Gaming keyboards aren't known for being cheap, but if you know where to look you can pick up some excellent budget models for a fraction of the price often associated with these decks. The best gaming keyboards can easily run you over $200 / £200, but you don't need to break the bank to pick up quality features these days.

This Royal Kludge RK61 is the perfect example. It's a hot-swappable gaming keyboard with a solid set of gamine features - all coming in at just $49.99 at Amazon . You're getting a 60% mechanical deck with fully hot-swappable switch beds, RGB support, macro programming, and anti-ghosting.

That's perfect if you're looking for a solid base onto which you can run your own keycaps and switches. The RK61 supports both 3-pin and 5-pin switches and comes with stock red linears installed under the hood. Considering hot-swappable keyboards seldom pack gaming features into such a low price point (the best models can reach well over $200), you're getting great value for money here.

The only drawback is that wired connectivity. If you're looking for a wireless model, we'd recommend the Redragon K530 Draconic Bluetooth model at $56.99 at Walmart .

You don't need to break the bank to pick up a solid hot-swappable gaming keyboard these days. If you're looking to break into the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards, but have raised an eyebrow at the extortionate prices some cases carry, this is an excellent starting place.

Royal Kludge RK61 60% mechanical hot-swappable gaming keyboard | $54.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $5 - Picking up a customizable gaming keyboard doesn't need to cost the Earth. This budget hot-swappable deck was already particularly well priced and can now be yours for just under $50. That's excellent value for a board with 3-pin or 5-pin support, RGB backlighting, macro programming, and anti-ghosting.

UK: £54.99 £46.99 at Amazon
Today's best hot-swappable gaming keyboard deals

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming keyboard deals on hot-swappable models just below, with all the latest prices on our favorite decks updated every half an hour.

We're also rounding up plenty more of the best wireless gaming keyboards and all the best gaming mouse options on the market right now. For more discounts, though, be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming Prime Day gaming deals .

IN THIS ARTICLE
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

