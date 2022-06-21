ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defeat Darth Vader and claim his lightsaber in Fortnite's latest update

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 2 days ago

Fortnite's latest update lets you use Darth Vader's lightsaber, but you'll have to defeat him first.

Epic's insanely popular battle royale has gotten yet another update, and it's one that's sure to please Star Wars fans. Since Fortnite's release, we've seen all manner of characters from other games added to the free-to-play title, including Resident Evil's Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as well as fortune hunters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from the Uncharted series.

Fortnite's latest update, 21.20, is being rolled out today and adds new content for Chapter 3 Season 3, most notably, Darth Vader. That's right, the Sith Lord himself has touched down on the island. According to the patch notes , Darth Vader will appear at a specific spot each match with his Stormtroopers in tow. Defeating the iconic Star Wars villain won't be easy, but if you do, you can then grab his lightsaber as a reward.

The Sith Lord's weapon will be very useful in your bid to be the last one standing. "With Darth Vader's Lightsaber, block incoming fire, throw it boomerang-style at enemies, and of course, swing it at those who get in your way," says Epic.

Keeping with the Star Wars theme, E-11 Blasters are making a return. You can find them in Imperial Chests at Vader landing sites or simply nab them from the Stormtroopers you take down. According to prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, following the update, chests containing lightsabers will also be available.

Last month, the worlds of Fortnite and Star Wars also collided with the launch of an Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle, allowing you to get in on the action while looking every bit like the Jedi Master.

If you're a fan of Epic's battle royale but are looking for something new, we've lined up ten games like Fortnite you can play and enjoy now.

