Gotham Knights has the "biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in videogames"

Gotham Knights has the "biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games."

That's according to executive producer Fleur Marty, who spoke to Game Informer in a new interview earlier this week. When asked just how big Gotham Knights' map actually is, Marty answered "for sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games," which is no small feat considering Batman: Arkham City's huge scale.

"The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation," Marty continued. "I tend to spend a lot of my Zoom calls on the Batcyle driving around Gotham," added Gotham Knights game director Geoff Ellenor. "It is one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city. It feels like a big place."

We've seen several slices of gameplay from Gotham Knights over the past few months, as the new game prepares to launch later this year on October 25. There's been a showcase of Nightwing and Red Hood's combat capabilities , showing off in particular how each hero differs from the other in their approach to fighting and how they take down the thugs of Gotham City.

When Gotham Knights does eventually launch though, it won't have cross-play functions , or local co-op for couch partners. WB Montreal's new venture might be releasing across PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X /S, but players will be cut off from each other on each individual platform.

Head over to our Gotham Knights impressions to see why we're both excited and cautious from the recent gameplay demoes.