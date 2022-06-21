ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gotham Knights has the "biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in videogames"

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Gotham Knights has the "biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games."

That's according to executive producer Fleur Marty, who spoke to Game Informer in a new interview earlier this week. When asked just how big Gotham Knights' map actually is, Marty answered "for sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games," which is no small feat considering Batman: Arkham City's huge scale.

"The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation," Marty continued. "I tend to spend a lot of my Zoom calls on the Batcyle driving around Gotham," added Gotham Knights game director Geoff Ellenor. "It is one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city. It feels like a big place."

We've seen several slices of gameplay from Gotham Knights over the past few months, as the new game prepares to launch later this year on October 25. There's been a showcase of Nightwing and Red Hood's combat capabilities , showing off in particular how each hero differs from the other in their approach to fighting and how they take down the thugs of Gotham City.

When Gotham Knights does eventually launch though, it won't have cross-play functions , or local co-op for couch partners. WB Montreal's new venture might be releasing across PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X /S, but players will be cut off from each other on each individual platform.

Head over to our Gotham Knights impressions to see why we're both excited and cautious from the recent gameplay demoes.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why “Batman Returns” Stands as the Best Superhero Movie of All Time

America, this sad and silly country, has become an oligarchy ruled by comic-book nerds and profit-hungry producers; for the last 15 years, we’ve been force-fed a bland pâté of the same old stuff, a constant deluge of movies rife with muscular, attractive and utterly, unwaveringly valorous saviors clashing with a litany of increasingly listless bad guys threatening to destroy the computer-generated universe. It’s all so boring.
MOVIES
Glamour

Wait, Lady Gaga Might Be Playing Harley Quinn in a Musical Joker Sequel

Somewhere in Hollywood, Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix, and Lady Gaga are all sharing a good laugh. In the hours since it was reported that Gaga may join the Joker sequel—a musical, reportedly!—as Harley Quinn, social media has promptly lit up with memes and mockery about the movie. But while the internet may be having its fun, there’s a method to Warner Bros.’ perceived madness.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Informer#Videogames#Video Game#Red Hood#Wb Montreal
GamesRadar

Christian Bale reveals the surprise influences behind his terrifying Thor: Love and Thunder villain

Exclusive: Christian Bale talks playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Christian Bale is stepping into the terrifying shoes of Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder – but, as it turns out, he had some very strange influences. The actor breaks down his MCU debut in the latest issue of Total Film, which features the Thor movie on the cover.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Birds of Prey star teases martial arts action in Black Canary spin-off

Jurnee Smollett has been providing a tease of what to expect from the upcoming Black Canary spin-off. After being a highlight of the Birds of Prey movie released in 2020, it wasn’t long before a Black Canary solo movie was announced, which will be coming to HBO Max. We haven’t heard much about it since then, but Smollett has a new movie out, meaning that people of course are asking her how the DCEU project is going.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
Floor8

Lady Gaga rumored to be 'in talks' for Joker sequel

Lady Gaga is allegedly "in early talks" to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. Phillips has been writing the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver for some time and has finally...
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 30 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time.
MOVIES
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
Deadline

‘Midnight Western Theatre’ Series In Works From Scout Comics & MPE; Kevin Carroll To Adapt Louis Southard’s Comics

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal’s Management Production Entertainment to develop Louis Southard’s comic book series, Midnight Western Theatre, for television—tapping Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation. The comics featuring art by David Hahn examine turbulence within the U.S.A. of the 1860s. In the series, the notorious Red Tom and his deadly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous town of Liberty Springs. But will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory when two black-clad, supernatural strangers suddenly arrive? Scout Comics will produce the adaptation alongside Carroll and Segal, with the...
COMICS
IndieWire

Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. A promising young actor with musical ability scores in several indie movies, gets cast as a key character in two big franchises, and starts getting into trouble with the law. They get hit with abuse, assault, and harassment allegations, is arrested twice for disorderly conduct, and a frightened couple takes out a restraining order against them. Johnny Depp? Nope. Ezra Miller. Miller, 29, scored rave reviews in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” before landing the role of Credence Barebone in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Screens New Scenes From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ Extended ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Footage – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July’s Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder, and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water. Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney’s Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio’s “robust, diverse slate” which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA...
NFL
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy