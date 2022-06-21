ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain celebrates Juneteenth with flag-raising, cookout

By Samantha Stewart
Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Britain hosted its own flag-raising ceremony in honor of Juneteenth on Monday, which included live music and a community cookout in Central Park. “This is the...

