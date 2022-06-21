Cities with the most expensive homes in Jefferson City metro area

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Jefferson City police chief was appointed Tuesday night at the city council meeting. Captain Eric Wilde has been with the city since 1998, serving in a variety of positions. Wilde has been captain since 2014, where he oversaw the Jefferson City Police Department's operation, patrol,...
Local thieves have been driving a dramatic increase in stolen catalytic converters in Columbia, and Missouri lawmakers are hoping an effort to curb these brazen thefts will eventually pay off. A catalytic converter is the device attached to a vehicle’s exhaust pipe to help reduce pollutants. The value of precious...
One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
A school district in Pulaski County sent students home early Wednesday because of a threat, according to posts on a district Facebook page.
The post School in Pulaski County evacuated, citing threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck.
The post Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missouri Police took to their Facebook and asked for community assistance to help identify two people who stole from the 100 block of Conley Road. If you know the individuals in the photo call (573)-874-7652. To provide information without your name or number, call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-8477.
Missouri S&T’s goal of increasing enrollment to 12,000 students will be aided by a new Welcome Center, approved today (Thursday, June 23) by the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators, meeting on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, approved plans for the design and construction of the Missouri...
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation covered up racist graffiti on the Pat Jones Pedestrian Bridge Wednesday. The graffiti was on a lighting control box in the middle of the bridge. It read “United We Stand” and had the group’s website across the front and side.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Early summer heat and a lack of rain is causing major problems for area farmers as they attempt to salvage this year’s crops. A rainy spring forced most crop farmers to plant corn and soybeans one to two months behind schedule, leaving young plants to fend off the intense heat in June.
Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
LINCOLN COUNTY — A judge has found Lincoln County’s presiding judge in contempt for interfering with the duties of the county’s elected court clerk in violation of an October court order. Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn violated an Oct. 6 injunction by creating the impression without evidence that...
Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...
Comments / 0