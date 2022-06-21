Cities with the most expensive homes in Jefferson City metro area

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.

