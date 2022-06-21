ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in Jefferson City metro area

By Stacker
mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Proposed new Dollar General divides residents in busy east Columbia neighborhood

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking drought-like conditions across Central Missouri

One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Eric Wilde appointed as Jefferson City police chief

JEFFERSON CITY - A new Jefferson City police chief was appointed Tuesday night at the city council meeting. Captain Eric Wilde has been with the city since 1998, serving in a variety of positions. Wilde has been captain since 2014, where he oversaw the Jefferson City Police Department's operation, patrol,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Real Estate
Jefferson City, MO
Business
KRMS Radio

Former Lake Realtor To Have One Of Two Criminal Cases Heard Wednesday

One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash

Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck. The post Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Missouri S&T News and Research

Curators approve Welcome Center plans

Missouri S&T’s goal of increasing enrollment to 12,000 students will be aided by a new Welcome Center, approved today (Thursday, June 23) by the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators, meeting on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, approved plans for the design and construction of the Missouri...
ROLLA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
krcgtv.com

Family receives their forever home thanks to Veterans United

Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
Awesome 92.3

A Restaurant New To Sedalia Will Be Built In This Field

There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy