Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO