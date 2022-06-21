ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

What's next for La.'s congressional maps?

Bill barring transgender athletes from participating in women's sports passes. La....

Heart of Louisiana: The Capitol Huey Long Built

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - In the 1930′s, this Louisiana skyscraper reflected the style of America’s tallest buildings. The State Capitol opened in 1932, a year after the Empire State Building in New York. This is the vision of Governor Huey Long, whose bronze figure stands squarely in front of the towering structure.
Gov. Edwards signs abortion bill into law; draws praise and criticism

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law a controversial anti-abortion law that has no exceptions for rape and incest. And pro-life and pro-choice advocates see his action differently. Angie Thomas is with Louisiana Right-to-Life. “We are so thankful that Gov. Edwards signed that bill into law....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nursing home owner, Bob Dean bonds out of jail after self surrendering

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Louisiana nursing home operator who was embroiled in controversy for his handling of evacuations during Hurricane Ida, is under arrest tonight. 68-year-old Bob Dean turned himself into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, and then made bond of $350,000 and was released. ”I’m talking about waste on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A shocking attack on an Uber driver was caught on video in Las Vegas. The driver, Victoria Partridge, is recovering from her injuries, but she says she feels like no one cares about her situation. She now wants help and some justice. The routine Uber...
LAS VEGAS, NV

