Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. It might not be quite the end of an era at Wimbledon this year but we appear to be approaching it with Serena Williams only confirming last week that she would play after 12 months out, while Roger Federer is absent from the main draw for the first time since 1998.

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO