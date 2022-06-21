ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said.

According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.

But Linton isn’t the only one getting a reward. He plans to buy his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, a new kennel after the pup helped him score the big win, the release said.

Linton told the lottery that he recently took a different route home to quickly reach Ivy after learning that she wasn’t feeling well, WFTV reported. On the way, he stopped at a Stop N Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and bought the winning ticket, the lottery said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Linton said in a statement. “This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The Stop N Shop also earned a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton’s win, the lottery said.

