SBLive Iowa Top 25 softball rankings: Top teams clash last week

By John Bohnenkamp
 2 days ago

Two No. 1 teams faced off last week, with the result changing the top of the Iowa state softball rankings.

Mount Vernon (Class 3A No. 1) defeated ADM (Class 4A No. 1) on Friday, moving the Mustangs to the top spot of the overall rankings.

A look at the Top 25 after last week. Records are through Saturday’s games.

1. Mount Vernon (22-2)

A 12-1 loss to North Polk was the only defeat of the week.

2. ADM (22-2)

The Tigers’ only loss last week was a 1-0 defeat to Mount Vernon.

3. Waukee Northwest (21-3)

Wolves won four straight after loss to Ankeny.

4. Johnston (19-2)

Swept two doubleheaders last week but split with Waukee.

5. Winterset (20-4)

Huskies are on a six-game winning streak.

6. Fort Dodge (19-5)

Dodgers lost to Winterset, but pounded Muscatine.

7. Muscatine (21-2)

Lost 11-1 to Fort Dodge in the Dodgers’ tournament.

8. Davenport Assumption

Knights have won six consecutive, including victories over Clear Creek-Amana and Linn-Mar.

9. Linn-Mar (20-3)

Shut out North Linn last weekend.

10. Central Springs (17-1)

An 8-5 loss to Ames last week is the Panthers’ only defeat of the season.

11. North Linn (19-5)

Closed the week with losses to Davenport West and Linn-Mar.

12. Clear Creek-Amana (21-3)

Bailey Olerich is hitting .489 for the Clippers.

13. Lisbon (22-3)

Lions split with North Linn last week.

14. Ankeny Centennial (14-7)

Jaguars closed the week with four consecutive wins after loss to Carlisle.

15. North Union (18-2)

Warriors are on a five-game winning streak. Sam Nielsen is hitting .520, while Emily Mayer has 187 strikeouts in 103 ⅔ innings.

16. Southeast Warren (15-2)

The Warhawks’ nine-game winning streak includes victories over I-35 and Martensdale-St. Mary’s

17. Saydel (20-0)

The undefeated Eagles are led by junior Dakota Lake, who is hitting .475. As a pitcher, she’s 19-0 with an 0.42 ERA.

18. Twin Cedars (17-1)

Sabers haven’t lost since the season opener.

19. Logan-Magnolia (20-0)

Abby Hiatt has an 0.95 ERA with 159 strikeouts.

20. Williamsburg (17-8)

The Raiders split four games in the Fort Dodge tournament over the weekend.

21. Newell-Fonda (22-4)

Mustangs split in tough Fort Dodge tournament against bigger schools.

22. Collins-Maxwell (12-2)

Spartans suffered their first losses of the season to end the week.

23. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (15-3)

Campbell German has 101 strikeouts in 59 innings.

24. Norwalk (17-4)

Warriors have a half-game lead on Dallas Center-Grimes in Little Hawkeye standings.

25. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-5)

The Mustangs are on an eight-game winning streak.

