Portland, OR

Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings

 2 days ago

Portland Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Monday. The first shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue. When...

theportlandmedium.com

Road Rage Leaves Father Dead, Man Sentenced To Prison

A road rage incident that lasted only 20 seconds left a young Portland father dead. The suspect was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Bullets flying through the streets from one man caused the death of the 29-year-old father of two. Prosecutors were successful in their case against Donald A. Beckwith, 31, who was sentenced on Friday after admitting to the shooting that took place two years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Police investigating man’s death in NE Portland as homicide

A man who was found dead in Northeast Portland on Monday afternoon did not die of natural causes, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, officials said. Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue around 1:45 p.m. and found the victim dead. Police did not say whether the man was suffering from any visible injuries or how he may have died, but homicide investigators have taken over the case.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie traffic stop identified

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday the Clackamas County district attorney identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend as Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, Oregon. According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over Clark for...
MILWAUKIE, OR
#Shooting#Police Precinct#Police Sergeant#Portland Police#Violent Crime#Southeast 122nd Avenue#Southeast Division Street
kptv.com

Man sentenced to prison in SE Portland machete attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of a attacking a person with a machete in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clayton Briggs attacked the victim Oct. 12, 2020, at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Following the attack, the victim was described as having their knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with PPB vehicle

The Portland officer was responding to a call when the Tuesday evening crash happened in the Lents neighborhood.A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The names of the motorcyclist and officer were not immediately released. Police say that the crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 92nd and Southeast Holgate Boulevard near Lents Park. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Holgate and the officer was driving north on 92nd. According to police, the officer was responding to an emergency call and attempting to navigate the intersection. Investigators are attempting to determine if speed or intoxicants were a factor in the crash. Investigators ask that anyone with information who has not spoken to police, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-166146. Southeast Holgate was closed from Southeast 90th Avenue to I-205 during the investigation. Southeast 92nd Avenue was also closed from Southeast Pardee Street to Southeast Boise Street. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wanted Portland man jailed after traffic stop near Warm Springs; seized drugs may bring federal charges

A traffic stop on Highway 26 Wednesday by Warm Springs Tribal Police led to a Portland man's arrest on an outstanding warrant, as well as new charges after a drug-detection dog found suspected fentanyl pills and psilocybin mushrooms, Police Chief Bill Elliott said. The post Wanted Portland man jailed after traffic stop near Warm Springs; seized drugs may bring federal charges appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after shooting man in driveway

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A violent dispute in Vancouver has left one man in jail and another in the hospital in critical condition. Vancouver Police said just before 2:00 a.m. on June 21, they received a call from 33-year-old Jacob Cantrell who said that another man was breaking into his car with a shovel. Cantrell also admitted that he shot the man several times.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Man shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police say

Residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in Southeast Portland reported seeing a man who was fatally shot in Raymond Park Monday. Portland Police identified the man as 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman. Lisa Hungary was startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. – noises she hoped were fireworks, she said....
PORTLAND, OR

