ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history

By KAREN MATTHEWS
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6LnJ_0gHH44UJ00
Stonewall Visitor Center FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Pride flags and colors display on the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) (Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn, according to an announcement Tuesday by the nonprofit that will manage the center in partnership with the National Park Service.

The groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, with the center expected to open in summer 2024, said Ann Marie Gothard, board president of Pride Live, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“The opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is a remarkable moment in the history of Stonewall,” Gothard said. “We honor all those who came before us, most especially the queer people fighting for equality at the Stonewall riots.”

The Stonewall National Monument became the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history when it was dedicated in 2016 across the street from the Stonewall Inn, where patrons fought back against a police raid on June 28, 1969, and helped spark the contemporary LGBTQ rights movement.

The Stonewall rebellion is commemorated every year with Pride marches in cities across the U.S. and the world.

This year's Pride Month in New York kicked off June 1 with the dedication of a rainbow flag at the Stonewall monument, the first rainbow flag to fly daily on federal land. The ceremony followed a yearslong battle by activists to ensure that a rainbow flag would fly on federal land at the Stonewall monument.

The 7.7-acre monument includes the park known Christopher Park, across from the Stonewall, but does not include the Stonewall itself, which is still a bar. The visitor center will be housed in the storefront adjoining the Stonewall, which was part of the bar in 1969.

Gothard said that when the national monument was created in 2016 “it became clear that a visitor center was needed.”

The Stonewall visitor center will offer in-person and virtual tours, lectures and visual arts displays dedicated to the history of the LGBTQ rights movement, Gothard said.

Although it will be managed by Pride Live, the center will also serve as home base for National Park Service staff members.

“The visitor center and its exhibits will celebrate and acknowledge LGBTQ+ accomplishments and serve as a place where people can learn about and connect with the LGBTQ+ community’s ongoing struggle for civil liberties," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a prepared statement.

Corporations including Google and JPMorgan Chase are providing funding for the center.

“It’s vital to create safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ community, and we are proud to support the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a space that will memorialize the legacy of Stonewall,” said William Floyd, Google's senior director of public policy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

The Hidden New York Marble Cemetery, One of NYC’s Oldest

Picture this: A cemetery with underground marble vaults, plaques containing the names of families and vault owners but not the names of burials, and no headstones. Although not what most of us picture when we think of cemeteries, this style was pioneered by one of New York City’s oldest cemeteries, New York Marble Cemetery in the East Village. The historic cemetery, which has housed the likes of New York City mayors, famous architects, and groundbreaking doctors, has even been the site over the years for weddings, corporate garden parties, graduations and movies, which have helped pay for landscaping expenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Live updates | New York Republicans cheer court's gun ruling

NEW YORK -- Several Republicans in New York cheered Thursday’s ruling. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican running for governor, who has supported the lawsuit, said the decision marked “a historic, proper, and necessary victory for law abiding citizens of New York, whose Second Amendment rights have been under constant attack.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
openculture.com

The Oldest House in New York City: Meet the Wyckoff House (1652)

Most 21st-century Brooklyn public elementary schoolers have taken or will take a field trip to the Wyckoff House, a modest wooden cabin surrounded by tire shops and fast food outlets. The oldest building in NYC by a longshot, it was also the first structure in the five boroughs to achieve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor not enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

New York City officials have not enforced the city's vaccine mandate for private businesses, a major change that appears to be due to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. While the city maintained a strict approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams's administration has not emphasized this particular mandate and has reportedly not fined anyone since he took over in January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Creative Bloq

'God hates NFTs' (apparently)

The shouting begins and the placards come out as a group protest in New York City's SoHo district. As one sign is raised, it reads: 'God Hates NFTs'. Oh yes, even the Almighty has taken against non-fungible tokens. Or has he/she/they? These protesters aren't really annoyed by NFTs. This is a savvy stunt to gain attention for streetwear brand The Hundreds, and its NFT collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Floyd
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mayor takes political aim at superintendent on armed guards at schools

BRIDGEWATER — The mayor of Somerset County's second-most populous municipality is targeting the local superintendent over a plan for armed security in schools. In an email to residents, which was also posted on Facebook using the township's official page, Moench criticized the school district's plan which does not include the use of actively serving Bridgewater police officers.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Syracuse.com

Hochul campaign declares ‘imminent victory’ in primary

Albany, N.Y. — The campaign of Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a week prior to the Democrat gubernatorial primary that her “imminent ... victory was no glide path.”. The prediction that she will win the primary was made in a press email the day after a similar blast to campaign supporters was sent with the cautionary subject line, “We can’t take this race for granted.” It asked supporters to chip in money to the campaign because “any amount will help Kathy Hochul win this primary (and) prepare for our upcoming challenges.”
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stonewall Riots#Greenwich Village#Racism#The Stonewall Inn#The National Park Service#Pride Live
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drag queen story hour not even a ‘temptress’ in a teapot (Opinion)

A Stephen King quote from the novella “The Breathing Method” goes, “It is the tale, not he who tells it.”. This is how I feel about what seems like an explosion of drag queen storytime hours across New Jersey. The latest is happening in Fair Lawn on Sunday and is just part of an LGBTQ pride festival. It’s Pride Month, after all. It’s taking the form of a four-hour Pride block party on June 26 in front of their municipal building starting at 12:30 p.m.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
westfieldvoice.com

Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race

Ana Maria Archila, the left-wing candidate for lieutenant governor, will receive a last-minute help from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she runs against Gov. The no.- 2 of Kathy Hochu, the campaign insurgent revealed on Wednesday. Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race. The support of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
vigourtimes.com

New York’s GOP has a Trump problem

ALBANY — A telling moment arrived about an hour into Monday’s Republican gubernatorial debate, when co-moderator Errol Louis asked the candidates if the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. If that seems like an easy question, well, it should have been. But you wouldn’t know if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Truth About Cars

New York City Tragically Continues Crushing Motorcycles

Despite a change in leadership, New York City has continued to confiscate and destroy motorcycles officials have deemed illegal. Pioneered by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio (formerly Warren Wilhelm Jr.), the practice has been continued by Eric Adams. In fact, the new mayor was so enthusiastic about the trend that the city held a press event where a bulldozer crushed over one-hundred bikes as he waved a checkered flag — effectively turning them all into garbage in a matter of seconds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy