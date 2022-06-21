Montana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on Thursday’s Talk Back show to answer questions from KGVO Radio listeners. Knudsen first referenced a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment out of New York State, saying it’s a huge victory for gun rights in America. “We had a...
You may remember around this time last year that WalletHub named Montana the most patriotic state in the entire country. The study is largely determined by the amount of military and civic engagement that citizens of each state participate in, and Montana ranked incredibly highly in both. So we took...
I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
The meteoric rise in the cost of doing business, any business, with an emphasis on labor expenses, is no big secret. Presumably, there will be widespread support for the increased compensation that a very special labor force in Montana is going to receive. That announcement comes from the office of Montana Senator Jon Tester.
Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […]
In browsing the ol' Reddit threads today, I came across a post asking people "What's the price of you moving to, and living forever, in Idaho?". Now, this is something that intrigued me. As for Idaho, I think MY price would be quite steep! However, for Montana, it would be dramatically less.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
In the fall of 2020, one of the West’s largest coal plants was due for repairs. So the operator of Colstrip Generating Station fired off a letter to its five co-owners with a $56 million plan to fix it. The proposal quickly went sideways. Four utilities with a stake...
HELENA—River recreators should avoid contact with water during and for at least two weeks after flood events. Floodwaters have already impacted communities in the Yellowstone River basin, and more flooding is anticipated elsewhere in the state, such as in the Flathead River basin and Missoula County. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields.
Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one woman...
The Montana State Library is at the center of an unexpected controversy after some commissioners expressed opposition to a suggested new logo, claiming it closely resembled the LGBTQ Pride flag during their June 15 meeting and potentially stalling its anticipated August rollout. The new logo’s design had been in the...
If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
Billings, MT – The Montana Family Medicine Residency welcomed its largest-ever, first-year class of family physicians Wednesday with the traditional white coat ceremony. The nine new residents, all recent medical school graduates, will spend the next three years working in Billings under the guidance of highly experienced faculty physicians at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Based at the RiverStone Health, one of the first teaching health centers in the nation, the residency is a partnership between RiverStone Health and the two hospital organizations. All MFMR residents care for patients in the hospitals and in RiverStone Health Clinics.
