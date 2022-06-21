17 Year-Old Girl Loses Life in Fatal Accident

The White County Sheriff’s Department has been busy investigating reports of Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday, June 14th, Sgt Craig Poole responded to a call from the Crossville Post Office in regards to the theft of mail. Rebecca M Young told Poole that an employee of the Post Office, Rebecca B Downs of Grayville, had found mail in the trash can of the lobby. Young reported that 9 post office boxes were believed to have been effected in some way. Those numbers are #223,248,310,329,369,507 and 555. The report states that it is unclear how the boxes may have been entered as no forced entry was observed. The postal service employees contacted all the individuals who had mail thrown in the trash and they had advised that they had not done it. No forced entry had been noticed on the building or doors. The employees are not sure how the mail ended up in the trash. It was reported that two checks might be missing from the mail. A report was made and is on file at the WCSD.

