Bruceville, IN

17 Year-Old Girl Loses Life in Fatal Accident

 2 days ago

A three-vehicle accident this morning on State Road 67 north of Bruceville has resulted in one fatality. The accident happened when 17 year-old Hayla...

North Knox Student Dies In Car Accident

A teenager died in a three vehicle cash on State Road 67 in Knox County Tuesday morning. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says it happened about 7:40 Tuesday morning near Water Tower Road just north of Bruceville. A car driven southbound by 17 year old Hayla Roark crossed the center line into...
BRUCEVILLE, IN
More Details About Fatal Crash in Knox Co.

A Tuesday morning crash claimed the life of a young Bicknell girl. The accident was reported around 7:30 am yesterday morning at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries, one entrapment, and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
