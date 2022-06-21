St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

(Waite Park MN-) A St. Cloud man was rescued from on top of a 80-to-100 foot high rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday, and then was ticketed for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 1:32 p.m. Saturday they got a call regarding a medical emergency at the park. 43-year-old James Stanley was on top of the huge granite rock pile, yelling for help. Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Recreational Staff located Stanley who was unable to stand up or walk on his own. Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded to the area to provide medical care and a technical rope rescue for Stanley. Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance for medical treatment. It was determined Stanley was suffering from heat exhaustion.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO