ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Joseph metro area

By Stacker
gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

Missouri Drivers Can Claim Gas Tax Refund With Receipts on July 1

If you're a Missouri driver, don't miss out on the gas tax refund. Missouri residents are now paying a higher gas tax. Drivers can claim a refund on last year's $0.025 gas tax increase. Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Business
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri hospital closures raise concerns about private equity in healthcare

Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
FULTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Tax Going Up Next Week In Missouri

(Jefferson City) While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week. A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri gas tax rebate opens as gas tax increases

ST. LOUIS — Despite having some of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, Missouri drivers are still feeling the pinch when they fill up their tanks. Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon and hasn't seen an increase in nearly 25 years. Compare that to California,...
gladstonedispatch.com

Montana to receive $3M in federal funding to help repair roads damaged by flooding

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana will be receiving $3 million in Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) emergency aid funding to help repair roads and highways damaged by flooding. The funding will be covering the cost of repairing and reconstructing Federal-aid highways impacted by flood damage in Southwestern Montana, a release from the offices of senators Jon Tester, Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosendale said.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Ks Metro
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
northwestmoinfo.com

State Treasurer Encourages Missourians to Check Unclaimed Property List

(MISSOURINET) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to thousands of Missourians. Brent Palm reports on the annual effort:. St. Louis County has the largest list of names with 28,449 names while Worth County has the shortest list with only 30 names.
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri retirement system targets investors leveraging state as proxy

(The Center Square) – Specific asset managers of Missouri State Employees' Retirement System's investments will no longer be allowed proxy voting for publicly traded companies. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, one of 11 members of the MOSERS Board of Trustees, distributed a media release last week stating he led an...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy