Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Joseph metro area

If you're a Missouri driver, don't miss out on the gas tax refund. Missouri residents are now paying a higher gas tax. Drivers can claim a refund on last year's $0.025 gas tax increase. Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when...
When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant. In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Robinson Farms Nxt Gen is the newest Black-owned resort in Missouri. Sitting on over 95 acres of land, it is the largest Black-owned resort in the state. It’s a dream that has come into fruition nearly ten years after co-owner Drucella Robinson-Perkins says she first received the vision from God.
Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
(Jefferson City) While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week. A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state.
ST. LOUIS — Despite having some of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, Missouri drivers are still feeling the pinch when they fill up their tanks. Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon and hasn't seen an increase in nearly 25 years. Compare that to California,...
Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Patterson Family Foundation recently awarded a $100,000 gift to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation. According to a news release, the gift will help create a Cancer Survivorship Clinic as part of the next phase of renovations of Mosaic's Cancer Center. “We are very grateful to have...
(MISSOURINET) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to thousands of Missourians. Brent Palm reports on the annual effort:. St. Louis County has the largest list of names with 28,449 names while Worth County has the shortest list with only 30 names.
Local thieves have been driving a dramatic increase in stolen catalytic converters in Columbia, and Missouri lawmakers are hoping an effort to curb these brazen thefts will eventually pay off. A catalytic converter is the device attached to a vehicle’s exhaust pipe to help reduce pollutants. The value of precious...
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
ST. LOUIS — Alison Dreith said Midwest Access Coalition, an organization providing transportation and support for abortion patients, has been planning for the end of federal abortion protections by adding new partnerships to their strategy. "After we give ourselves that day to kind of mourn, the next day we...
The event is called America's Biggest Birthday Party but it is officially known as Fair St. Louis and it will be the can't miss event of the summer in downtown St. Louis, here is why you will want to make plans to attend this massive 4th of July celebration. According...
Former St. Joseph mayor Larry Stobbs died Monday afternoon at age 84. He served as mayor of St. Joseph from 1994-2002. His tenure coincided with St. Joseph achieving All-America City status in 1997. Stobbs also served as mayor when St. Joseph got rid of its downtown parking meters - something...
(The Center Square) – Specific asset managers of Missouri State Employees' Retirement System's investments will no longer be allowed proxy voting for publicly traded companies. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, one of 11 members of the MOSERS Board of Trustees, distributed a media release last week stating he led an...
