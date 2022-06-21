Cities with the most expensive homes in Columbia, Missouri metro area

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
Local thieves have been driving a dramatic increase in stolen catalytic converters in Columbia, and Missouri lawmakers are hoping an effort to curb these brazen thefts will eventually pay off. A catalytic converter is the device attached to a vehicle’s exhaust pipe to help reduce pollutants. The value of precious...
One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
COLUMBIA – Healthy Blue Missouri, a Medicaid program that Missouri Care Inc. offers, is reimbursing doulas for their services through its Doula Pilot Program. According to the Healthy Blue website, a doula is a nonclinical, certified professional who provides physical, emotional and informational support to mothers before, during and after childbirth.
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County Health Department emergency planner and public information officer has been named to a national advisory group through the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Radiation Preparedness Advisory Group. Chris Newbrough has been appointed to a 2-year term that begins on July 1. “I’m very honored to
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a
Columbia-based MU Health Care plans to open a family medicine and urgent care clinic in mid-Missouri’s Mexico later this summer. Noble Health closed its hospital doors in Mexico and in Fulton in March, and many residents have been traveling to Columbia for care. The new facility will be located...
Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
Farmers and ranchers have not had it easy with inflation the past six months, and now summer heat is causing some to lose cattle.
Missouri S&T’s goal of increasing enrollment to 12,000 students will be aided by a new Welcome Center, approved today (Thursday, June 23) by the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators, meeting on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, approved plans for the design and construction of the Missouri...
There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...
Columbia Missouri Police took to their Facebook and asked for community assistance to help identify two people who stole from the 100 block of Conley Road. If you know the individuals in the photo call (573)-874-7652. To provide information without your name or number, call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-8477.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation covered up racist graffiti on the Pat Jones Pedestrian Bridge Wednesday. The graffiti was on a lighting control box in the middle of the bridge. It read “United We Stand” and had the group’s website across the front and side.
Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck.
One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
A special prosecutor declined to charge a Boone County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man in February.
