Cape Girardeau, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Girardeau metro area

By Stacker
gladstonedispatch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

KFVS12

Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. It’s the latest sign of progress on the park improvement project. The fencing comes ahead of the eventual draining and dredging of the pond. Earlier this month, the Missouri Department...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Attempted kidnapping in Cape Girardeau

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Black bears have been spotted across the Heartland. Jeremy Baker, a Bollinger County resident, got a notification from one of his outdoor cameras detecting movement on his property. He was startled when he opened his phone and saw photo of a bear standing in his backyard.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) -The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person suspected of stealing a wallet and going on a shopping spree. Police say a woman wearing a Winnie the Pooh scrub top stole a wallet from someone at a local business...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Multiple bears spotted in the Heartland

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
365traveler.com

18 FUN & PHENOMENAL THINGS TO DO IN PADUCAH KY

Nestled in the heart of Western Kentucky is a town rich in experiences just waiting to be enjoyed. Paducah, Kentucky is a UNESCO Creative City, where a tapestry of cultural gems coexists among the plentiful greenery. Whether you’re looking to spend a weekend or a week here, Paducah is a...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KFVS12

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Bank of Carbondale to merge into First Southern Bank

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One local bank is becoming a part of a new bank family. Now, the Bank of Carbondale is owned by Midwest Community Bancshares after the completion of a strategic alliance. According to a statement from the Bank of Carbondale, they will be merged into First Southern...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Franklin County emergency officials welcome a new response vessel

A new emergency response vessel will soon be serving residents and visitors of Franklin County on Rend Lake. The 20 foot Boston Whaler, named Marine 1, was acquired by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency through the federal surplus property program. The vessel will soon be stationed at the Rend...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Waterfest Saturday at Wappapello Lake

(Wappapello) A big event takes place Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake, says the annual Waterfest celebration will be happening. Saturday’s Waterfest runs from 11 until 3 at Redman Creek Beach in Wappapello.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve Pick Up Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

