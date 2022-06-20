ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man Arrested for Leaving His Dog in the Dangerous Heat

By Brandon Michael
 4 days ago
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: Take care of your pets! Sure, that's a pretty general statement, so let me be more specific: Please, make sure your pets are protected from the intense summer heat! Unfortunately, I could continue saying that until the eventual heat death...

