ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Entin
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmIib_0gHGv48i00

( NewsNation ) — U.S. marshals have just released age-progression images of convicts who escaped Alcatraz Island more than 60 years ago.

“If there’s kids in there, we need to go in”: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

Over the years, speculation has mounted over whether or not the escaped prisoners are still alive. And now federal officials are asking citizens to be on the lookout.

Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris remain wanted fugitives for their June 11, 1962 escape from Alcatraz, where they were serving time for armed bank robberies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL6w7_0gHGv48i00
    Clarence Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVTc2_0gHGv48i00
    Re-aged image of Clarence Anglin | Credit: FBI

The three men spent more than a year organizing and planning their escape, setting up a secret workshop on top of their cells, as well as stockpiling the tools and resources needed to make the dangerous trek.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJrvr_0gHGv48i00
    Frank Morris | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gABur_0gHGv48i00
    Re-aged image of Frank Morris | Credit: FBI

After squeezing through a vent and scaling pipes that led to the prison roof, the trio traversed 100 feet across the rooftop and then carefully maneuvered down 50 feet of piping to the ground.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkIBI_0gHGv48i00
    John Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VEAk_0gHGv48i00
    Re-aged image of John Anglin | Credit: FBI

After reaching the outer walls, they launched a makeshift raft of more than 50 raincoats in hopes of making it off the island. The following morning, guards awoke to find three detailed makeshift heads, made up of plaster, paint and real human hair in their cell beds.

The escape inspired the 1979 film “Escape From Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood.

Cross remains standing after fire destroys Texas church

The prison was immediately put into lockdown, but the convicts had already gained a 10-hour lead on investigators. Authorities worked for weeks to locate the inmates but found no sign of any evidence.

Federal officials later said that they believed the inmates had drowned.

Now, 60 years later, theories have tested whether or not that is true. A raft was recovered on a nearby island shortly after their escape, and there were accounts of a car being stolen the night of the disappearance.

In 2013, authorities received a handwritten letter by a man claiming to be John Anglin, asking for a light sentence in return for medical attention.

The letter forced U.S. marshals to reopen the case, and now, investigators hope the new re-aged images will help crack it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

DPS: Husband of murdered Uvalde teacher knew she was shot, dying. When he tried to help, he was detained

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One of those two teachers was Eva Mireles. Nearly one month later, we're learning more details about what happened that day. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told the Texas Senate in a hearing Tuesday that Mireles' husband – a police officer who responded to the scene – knew his wife had been shot and was detained and had his gun taken from him when he tried to go into the classroom.
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

“If there’s kids in there, we need to go in”: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) — The officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary wanted to get inside classrooms 111 and 112 — immediately. One officer’s daughter was inside. Another officer had gotten a call from his wife, a teacher, who told him she was bleeding to death. Two closed doors and a wall stood between them and […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
KXAN

How do Texas gun laws compare to other states?

As state lawmakers convene for special committees on school safety and a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers negotiate gun reform measures, KXAN investigators took a closer look at Texas' laws and how they compare to other states.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Prison Break#Fbi
KVUE

As law enforcement officers testify to Texas House committee, Uvalde parents speak out

UVALDE, Texas — Testimony continues Monday on the Robb Elementary school shooting, as members of a special Texas House committee are in Uvalde working to get answers. It was last week when the Uvalde Police Department got on board with the House committee's investigation. The city's police chief Daniel Rodriguez was among those who testified behind closed doors today.
UVALDE, TX
Reform Austin

Uvalde Mayors Foolish Declarations Come Back To Haunt Him

Less than a month ago, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat with pride amongst his fellow Republicans as Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Uvalde police officers for “showing amazing courage” while trying to save lives during the worst school shooting in Texas history. However, in the past weeks, the narrative...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas firefighters dead in traffic accident

MAXWELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Texas firefighters have died in the line of duty. The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department made this announcement on social media Monday night, in conjunction with Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2. Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco, 25, and his brother, firefighter Hunter Coco, 21, died in a traffic […]
MAXWELL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy