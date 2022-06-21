ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Terrell rips Democrats over SCOTUS protests amid crime surge: 'Not the way the American political system works'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 21, 2022 - 00:27 - Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Crime#Political System#Rips#Protest#Scotus#American#Fox Friends#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy