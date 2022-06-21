Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Joseph metro area

SkyWest Airlines, which operates regional services for United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines hopes to bid for Essential Air Service contracts at many of the airports it served until earlier this month. The airline is seeking U.S. Department of Transportation approval to pull 20 seats out of Canadair Regional Jets which will cap the jet's capacity at 30 people, which if approved, will allow the airline to fly them with pilots who have less flying time than regional jets with larger capacity. This is according to The Points Guy.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO