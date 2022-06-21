ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Joseph metro area

By Stacker
mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri hospital closures raise concerns about private equity in healthcare

Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
FULTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

How One Airline Might Be Able to Keep Serving Missouri Cities

SkyWest Airlines, which operates regional services for United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines hopes to bid for Essential Air Service contracts at many of the airports it served until earlier this month. The airline is seeking U.S. Department of Transportation approval to pull 20 seats out of Canadair Regional Jets which will cap the jet's capacity at 30 people, which if approved, will allow the airline to fly them with pilots who have less flying time than regional jets with larger capacity. This is according to The Points Guy.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Business
KOLR10 News

Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Gas Tax Going Up Next Week In Missouri

(Jefferson City) While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week. A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ameren Missouri to add more renewable energy — and fracked gas — in updated plan

A wind turbine towers above Queen City, Missouri. Ameren, the electrical provider for much of eastern Missouri, acquired the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in late 2020 (Allison Kite/Missouri Independent). Ameren Missouri plans to add more renewable energy and speed its transition to net-zero carbon emissions, the company announced Thursday....
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT

Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Ks Metro
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking drought-like conditions across Central Missouri

One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy