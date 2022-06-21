Cities with the most expensive homes in Columbia, Missouri metro area

Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
Local thieves have been driving a dramatic increase in stolen catalytic converters in Columbia, and Missouri lawmakers are hoping an effort to curb these brazen thefts will eventually pay off. A catalytic converter is the device attached to a vehicle’s exhaust pipe to help reduce pollutants. The value of precious...
One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
COLUMBIA – Healthy Blue Missouri, a Medicaid program that Missouri Care Inc. offers, is reimbursing doulas for their services through its Doula Pilot Program. According to the Healthy Blue website, a doula is a nonclinical, certified professional who provides physical, emotional and informational support to mothers before, during and after childbirth.
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a
Farmers and ranchers have not had it easy with inflation the past six months, and now summer heat is causing some to lose cattle.
There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck.
One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Conservation posthumously inducted a Russellville man into the Conservation Hall of Fame over the weekend. Joel M. Vance is the 45th inductee of the Hall of Fame and was nominated by family members. He died on Dec. 9, 2020 at the age of 86.
LINCOLN COUNTY — A judge has found Lincoln County’s presiding judge in contempt for interfering with the duties of the county’s elected court clerk in violation of an October court order. Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn violated an Oct. 6 injunction by creating the impression without evidence that...
UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
Apparent late night munchies may have played a contributing role in a late night-early morning pursuit that ended with one in custody in Lake Ozark. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that the sequence of events started Monday in the area of State Highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Blvd.
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of wielding a knife in an aggressive manner while he was intoxicated. The suspect is Travis Laine Newland, 33, of Macon. A Macon police officer said in court documents that he was called to Newland's home on Sunday for a domestic incident involving a knife.
