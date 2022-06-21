ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From ‘Spiderhead’ to ‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut,’ These Are The Best Sci-Fi Movies Now Available On Netflix

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Photos: Everett Collection, Netflix ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

George Saunders’ short story “Escape from Spiderhead” was originally published in The New Yorker in 2010, and now, twelve years later, the story has come to life in the form of Spiderhead, the new movie on Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. In the new sci-fi film, Hemsworth stars as a scientist working in a prison where the prisoners (including Teller’s character, Jeff) can reduce their sentences if they volunteer to be lab rats, allowing themselves to be tested with mind-altering drugs.

The film is one of many on offer from Netflix that offer hypothetical/dystopian/alternate-reality variations on our world, including perhaps one of the most influential science fiction films of all time, Blade Runner. Though the film has gone through various cuts since it’s 1982 release, Ridley Scott’s true vision for the film is available on Netflix with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, his 2007 re-cutting of the film, over which he had complete control. Netflix also carries director Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, the big-budget, blockbuster sequel to the original which stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Sylvia Hoeks.

There are plenty more great reality-bending films from the likes of Christopher Nolan and Spike Jonze on the streamer, so take a look at the best sci-fi movies on Netflix that are available right now.

Decider.com

Decider.com

