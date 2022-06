Our children are literally dying in the streets; families are not getting justice. My No. 1 priority is to make sure that we have safe streets throughout Cook County. With less than a week remaining in the election cycle, the state of Cook County couldn’t be worse for President Toni Preckwinkle. High levels of crime and gun violence continue to plague our communities. People do not feel safe to move around in their own neighborhood.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO