The beach at Parsons Lake has been temporarily closed. The beach has been closed while crews work to remove a hazard recently discovered. Over time, erosion has exposed an old wire screen that had been placed in clay underneath the sand when the lake and beach were originally constructed to help keep the beach’s sand in place. That screen has been exposed creating a potential hazard. Crews are working to remove the screen and put in a new clay base and sand. A spokesperson for the city says the work is a top priority for the city since the beach and lake are frequently used during the hot summer months.

PARSONS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO