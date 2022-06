It seems NSW treasurer Matt Kean is especially keen (see what we did there?) for New South Welshpeople to get their steps in. In the latest state budget, announced on June 21, not only was a cool $60 million earmarked for the creation of a whopping 91km walking and cycle track to stretch from Sydney Opera House all the way to Parramatta Park, but there has also been $57 million allocated to the creation of the Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk. This 46km trail will explore the stunning Gondwana Rainforest of the state’s mid-north coast and include an ambitious architectural wonder, the Arc Rainforest Centre. Comprising a series of soaring curved walkways that will snake elegantly through the forest canopy, it will offer unbeatable views of this World Heritage site.

