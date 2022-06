Less heralded has been the next wave these disruptors often catalyze: Digital enablers seeking to arm the incumbents against the incursions of their new digital rivals. But in verticals ranging from freight brokerage to B2B marketplaces, these enablers have repeatedly emerged after an initial disruption. For these industries, digital enablers, rather than disruptors, constitute the next wave of supply chain innovation.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO