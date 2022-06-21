ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Why Is It So Hard to Get A Restraining Order in New Jersey?

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – If somebody is harassing or threatening you and your family,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
insidernj.com

New Jersey Finally on Path to Fairer Elections

Now that the primary is over, it is a good time to stop and take a look at a recent judicial ruling in what may prove to be the most important lawsuit in New Jersey election law history. New Jersey may finally be inching towards fairer elections and the possibility of cracking open the stranglehold that political bosses have had on our state.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Murphy tells Dems ‘we will not let you down’ if they give N.J. early 2024 presidential primary

The pitch could have been made for tourists to vacation in New Jersey, or for businesses to settle here. And Gov. Phil Murphy was a chief salesman. But this was a presentation to a purely political audience — the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee — as Murphy and state Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones Jr. on Thursday made their case to add New Jersey to 2024′s early presidential primary states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Orders#Domestic Violence#Republican
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed takes step forward in another town

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Neptune Township is on the cusp of opening its first recreational facility to sell adult legal weed. The township planning board gave final approval to Verano...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
thelakewoodscoop.com

NEW: Jewish Lakewood Woman Targeted In Asbury Park Press Racist Photo Caption Sues Paper, Others

The Frum Lakewood woman whose photo was published last year on the Asbury Park Press website alongside a caption considered by many to be racist and misogynistic, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, Gustavo Martinez – the reporter who took the photo, the paper’s parent company Gannett and several editors who are employed at the paper, TLS has learned.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 issues that are making New Jerseyans angry

On Wednesdays, I dive into the conversation with the largest-in-the-state audience and see if there are problems facing average New Jerseyans that I can help solve. We've been doing this for some time and we've learned a lot of what Jerseyans consider the top problems in our state. Here are...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Healthiest places to live: 4 N.J. counties make U.S. News ranking

Four New Jersey counties are among the Healthiest Communities in the United States in the fifth annual U.S. News & World Report Healthiest Communities list, which was released Wednesday morning. The rankings, drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents in 89 metrics across 10 categories, gave...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy