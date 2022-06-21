20-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Riverdale Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in West Baltimore on June 16, Baltimore police said. Theodore Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of William Christian. On June 16 about 8:15 p.m., officers located Christian in the 3500 block of W. Caton Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe Christian was shot after an argument, police said. Christian was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was then pronounced dead. Following his arrest, Johnson was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.

