Boy Taken During New York City Carjacking Has Been Located and Safe

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed Thursday to continue making strides against gun violence as the city marked its 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings. The number of shootings in the city began to fall in late April, Sewell said, crediting the drop in violence to her department’s anti-gun initiatives. Shootings in the city began spiraling out of control during the pandemic. “We ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO