6-Year-Old Among Those Forced at Gunpoint into Closet During Brooklyn Cell Phone Store Robbery

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, Kiara Cooper, 22, of 12365 147 th Street, Jamaica, New York and Quanmik Wells, 32, of 472 Ruby Street, Apt. M, Brooklyn, New York, became involved in a verbal altercation on a NICE Bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue. During the dispute, Cooper pulled out a knife and threatened two female passengers ages 18 and 43 years old.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO