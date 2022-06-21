ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

6-Year-Old Among Those Forced at Gunpoint into Closet During Brooklyn Cell Phone Store Robbery

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKLYN, NY – An armed man entered a Brooklyn cell phone store and threatened...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
bkreader.com

ATM Thieves Rake In $60K In Dozens Of Break-Ins Across BK, Queens: PD

A group of five men have broken into at least 40 businesses since they started stealing ATM machines in December, police said. Cops have released video of men who have stolen dozens of ATMs in the last six months. (NYPD.) BROOKLYN, NY — A group of ATM thieves have […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD detective was shot in the arm Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said. During a press conference at the scene at Saratoga and Pitkin avenues, officials said the detective and another officer were patrolling in a marked NYPD vehicle when shots rang out. NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
longisland.com

Man with Knife on NICE Bus Not So Nice - Arrests Made

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, Kiara Cooper, 22, of 12365 147 th Street, Jamaica, New York and Quanmik Wells, 32, of 472 Ruby Street, Apt. M, Brooklyn, New York, became involved in a verbal altercation on a NICE Bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue. During the dispute, Cooper pulled out a knife and threatened two female passengers ages 18 and 43 years old.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy