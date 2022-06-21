ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

SFD, Pettis County Fire Battle Blaze at 640 East 10th

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early this morning at 640 E. 10th Street. The fire appears to have originated in the attic, and fire...

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
Adjutant general with Mo. National Guard injured in motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The adjutant general with the Missouri National Guard was injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening, June 23. According to a release from the National Guard, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at around 6 p.m., Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton was slowing to make a left turn when he was hit from behind by an SUV and thrown from his motorcycle.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Firefighters Memorial Ride Is This Saturday

Jeremy Pepin, vice president Sedalia Firefighters Local 103, reminded Council members Monday night of the 13th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride, scheduled for this Saturday at Liberty Park. The ride raises money for local scholarships and also maintains the Firefighters Memorial, located at the park. A ceremony is slated for 10:30...
SEDALIA, MO
Warrensburg Woman Injured When Car Overturns

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Merissa A. Bailey of Warrensburg, was in the 1800 block of NW 2 Highway at 5:19 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking an object in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Warrensburg driver injured in single vehicle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrensburg driver is injured after swerving off the roadway yesterday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to an overturned vehicle at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway 2, according to highway patrol reports. The indicated driver, 22-year-old Merissa Bailey, allegedly traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch while attempting to avoid an object in the road.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
Norborne man threatens to kill a Chillicothe physician, charged with terroristic threat

A Norborne man has been charged in Livingston County with felony first-degree terroristic threat after threatening to kill a Chillicothe doctor on June 21st. No bond is allowed for 52-year-old Kent Allen Milligan. A probable cause statement says the Independence Police Department advised Milligan went to a doctor’s office in...
Sedalia, MO
