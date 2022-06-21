ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline...

Missouri man sentenced to 15 Years in prison for three bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for robbing three banks within a period of about a month in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City, and Odessa. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced as a career offender.
ODESSA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
16 KC area residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The members of the group were charged in a 19-count indictment returned under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Teen Arrested Following High Speed Chase And Marijuana

Apparent late night munchies may have played a contributing role in a late night-early morning pursuit that ended with one in custody in Lake Ozark. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that the sequence of events started Monday in the area of State Highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Blvd.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
