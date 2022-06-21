ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Blog: Rising humidity with some rain … and smoke?

By Jeremy Wheeler
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Yesterday ended up being another nice day in the region. We had highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with dry conditions. Today will still be nice, but there will be some small differences. First off, we’ll have a little more clouds than yesterday. Skies will be partly cloudy. High pressure is still in the region. There is a warm front that is stalling out to our north, and a strong cold front moving from the Rockies to the Plains states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlJe0_0gHGi7gG00
Regional Weather Map

I’m not expecting rain for most of the day, but an isolated shower may drop into the region late in the afternoon into the evening. It’s a low chance. High temps will rise to the low-mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity will creep up slightly, but overall it will still be a dry day.

Tomorrow we’ll have a stalled out front just to the north with a cold front off to the west. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. There could be some isolated showers in the morning, but there will be some scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEyq2_0gHGi7gG00
Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

It will be warmer and more humid with high temps in the upper 80s (a couple of 90s inland/south). So there will be some fuel for the storms. Winds will be more consistent out of the southwest. We’ll have another round of showers and storms in the evening. Some of those could pack a punch. We’ll see. The timing on the showers and storms could still change. So stay tuned for updates.

After some isolated showers Thursday morning we’ll dry out by Thursday afternoon. High temps will drop to the low 80s. So we won’t continue to build the heat. Instead we’ll cool down a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWI4h_0gHGi7gG00
Forecast Temps Thursday

We’ll stay dry and mild over the weekend. The latest models have us generally dry with high temps generally in the 80s.

There’s one other thing to talk about. There are a couple of brush fires that are burning that may impact you. There is one (relatively) small one in eastern Chesapeake near Elbow road. That one was billowing yesterday, but it was just smoldering this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZfcy_0gHGi7gG00
Smoke In Eastern Chesapeake Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJCQz_0gHGi7gG00
Tower Cam Looking At Chesapeake This Morning

Some residents in eastern Chesapeake or western Virginia Beach may smell smoke from this. However, there is a bigger wildfire down in Hyde County, N.C. This one has grown to 800 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEvBT_0gHGi7gG00
Smoke Forecast

Some of this smoke may move up into Hampton Roads later today into tonight. Most of that smoke should be elevated. However, you may smell it in some places over northeast North Carolina up to the state line. It’s possible that it could settle overnight over part of Hampton Roads. The winds will be light and variable today. However, it will be more out of the south/southwest tonight and tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dskzF_0gHGi7gG00
Wind Speed Forecast

Check back for updates on both of these fires. Hopefully, we’ll get some rain on them between Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: We got some rain. A little more on the way.

Yesterday’s forecast went as expected. We ended up with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with a cluster of downpours in the evening. We had some good amounts of rain in the region. Most areas had about a half an inch to three quarters of an inch. However some lucky location picked up more than an inch.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Mercury

As feds eye more wind leases off Virginia, fishing industries fear losses

Today, two wind turbines turn off Virginia’s coast. But by the middle of the next decade, hundreds more may have joined them.  With a major push underway by President Joe Biden’s administration to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind as a way to reduce U.S. reliance on fossil fuels, federal officials are looking to dramatically […] The post As feds eye more wind leases off Virginia, fishing industries fear losses appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Weather Map#Humid#Brush Fires#Wind Speed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
covabizmag.com

TowneBank Shareholders Gather Again

Along with the usual earnings reports and action items at the annual TowneBank shareholder meeting, held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on May 25, 2022, there was plenty of emotion on display from the company’s top brass. It was the first in-person shareholder meeting held by the company, founded in Portsmouth in 1999, since before the pandemic, and both Executive Chairman of the Board Bob Aston and Chief Executive Officer Morgan Davis were visibly moved as they recounted stories from the company’s history and honored some of its employees and accomplishments.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

James River Watch allows river users to ‘know before you go’

RICHMOND, Va. – Volunteers gather together to give you helpful information straight from the river so you can “know before you go.”. Every summer since 2013, the James River Association has prepared for river season by recruiting volunteers to monitor water quality across the watershed area and release real-time results to the public once a week.
shoredailynews.com

Major accident in Northampton County Wednesday night

A major accident occurred on Rt. 13 in Northampton County Wednesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. 911 dispatched units from Cape Charles, Machipongo, Nassawadox, Exmore to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Old Plantation Road and Lankford Highway near Oak Grove, involving a single vehicle that was traveling northbound.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy