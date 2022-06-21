Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

On Tuesday at around 2PM Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to a report of a burglary that had taken place at 1484 County Road 1400 E in Carmi. He met with Richard Kearney who reported that his storage building on the property had been intruded at some point earlier in the day. Kearney stated that a gold 1971 Honda 100 motorcycle was missing from the storage unit, reporting that the vehicle was worth somewhere between $300 and $750. After further surveying the building he also noted that multiple radiators also appeared to be missing. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO