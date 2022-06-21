Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Bristol Court. That’s off Burkhardt, across from Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center. The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. It turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is now back in their apartments.
Lynnville- The search for Michael White has ended. Thursday night, a multi-day search for Michael White, 64 of Chandler, ended with his death. Residents of Lynnville reported hearing a loud “bang” prior to seeing several law enforcement vehicles speeding to the scene. According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, officers from the US Marshall’s Multi-Agency Taskforce located White near Lynnville. White and the taskforce officers would exchange gunfire before White retreated into a nearby barn.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Green Street on Wednesday evening. According to the Henderson Police Department, four cars were involved in the crash. Officers tell 14 News that two people were transported to Deaconess for non-life-threatening injuries. The...
The legal guardian of a 62-year-old woman who died May 24 after being struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle on Kentucky Highway 657 (Fourth Street) in Lewisport May 16 has expressed concerns as to why the incident was not reported publicly by local media or police officials. Tracy...
A Tuesday morning crash claimed the life of a young Bicknell girl. The accident was reported around 7:30 am yesterday morning at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries, one entrapment, and...
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being taken from cars.
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a shooting involving a silver SUV that happened on Tuesday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the area of Garvin Street and Jefferson Avenue early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. after gunfire was reported in the area. Officers arrived at the...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department was called to a mobile home in the early morning hours Thursday. They say it was in the 1100 block of Atkinson, and there was an active fire when they arrived. Fire officials say everyone made it out safely with no injuries.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A search warrant led authorities to the discovery of a large variety of drugs at an Evansville home. Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force with officers from the Evansville Police Department executed a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of East Chandler Avenue on Wednesday.
Crews are still working to clean up the site of a Friday morning fire in Vincennes. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. The building that went up in flames used to be home to Screen Printing Plus and Piper’s Grocery. Fire officials say surrounding...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash involving a moped and a Hummer. They say the crash happened on the 800 block of Oak Hill Road. We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Firefighters and Evansville Police were called to an investigation on Shamrock Court. We are told there was a strong odor. We could see officers going through the trash, and some seemed to be overwhelmed by a smell. Crews were on scene since from...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he attempted to hit a man with a piece of wood after another man said he wouldn’t give him a piece of pizza. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mary and Maryland street just after 6 p.m. for a reported […]
On Tuesday at around 2PM Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to a report of a burglary that had taken place at 1484 County Road 1400 E in Carmi. He met with Richard Kearney who reported that his storage building on the property had been intruded at some point earlier in the day. Kearney stated that a gold 1971 Honda 100 motorcycle was missing from the storage unit, reporting that the vehicle was worth somewhere between $300 and $750. After further surveying the building he also noted that multiple radiators also appeared to be missing. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they have arrested two Henderson women following a shots fired report on Monday. This happened in the area of Riverside and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m. According to an affidavit, a caller reported that about 10 people were fighting in the area and...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is suspected of being involved in credit card fraud. In a post on Facebook, THPD says detectives are looking for a man seen in two images taken from a security camera at a Terre Haute […]
