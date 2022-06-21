ERCOT predicts record power demand this summer

DALLAS - Changes to the state’s power grid have Texans paying higher utility bills. The operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was ordered to change after last year’s deadly winter storm caused widespread power outages across the state. The Public Utility Commission said the grid is more...
DALLAS - The price Texans are paying for energy has nearly doubled. Those about to renew a contract are in for some sticker shock. But energy experts say don't be drawn in by the lowest new rate available. Mike England is with Energy Ogre, the company that constantly shops the...
The state of Texas is proposing a major investment for electric cars -- charging stations every 50 miles on most interstates. Reporter Reese Oxner broke the story for the Texas Tribune and joined Good Day live to talk about the five-year plan by the Texas Department of Transportation.
AUSTIN, Texas - The special Texas Senate committee on the deadly school shooting that left two teachers and 19 children dead is listening to public testimony today. The committee will hear public testimony on mental health and firearm safety. Public testimony will be limited to 2 minutes per person. On...
AUSTIN, Texas - The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers, there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Law enforcement authorities also allegedly never checked the classroom door to see if it was locked.
PHOENIX - Eight people were rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of their hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said. A women's church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail earlier in the morning for a retreat. Fire officials say the group...
NEW YORK - In its first major gun ruling in more than a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York's concealed carry law that has been in place for more than a century. The law required gun owners to prove that they have a "special need"...
