Doyle Named Top New Haven Prosecutor

By Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUuHh_0gHGfYif00
Thomas Breen Photo Doyle in Superior Court in 2019 making an argument about bail for a man accused of fleeing and shooting at New Haven police.

John P. Doyle, Jr., who prosecuted criminal cases in New Haven for 22 years, is returning to the courthouse — as the prosecutor in charge.

The state Criminal Justice Commission announced the Doyle will succeed Patrick Griffin as the New Haven state’s attorney, in charge of prosecuting criminal cases in the New Haven region. Griffin was recently named chief state’s attorney.

Doyle is to fill the remainder of Griffin’s eight-year term, which runs through June 30, 2025.

Doyle worked as a New Haven prosecutor under Griffin and his predecessor Michael Dearington from 1998 through March 2020, when he moved to the role of executive assistant state’s attorney in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. The cases he has handled in New Haven included the arson prosecution of Fair Haven businessman Angelo Reyes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New Haven, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

